Image: Chelsea Stone

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Deck Refresh Sale | Wayfair

You’re about to be spending a lot of time outdoors, so upgrade your deck before summer officially hits with Wayfair’s Deck Refresh Sale event. You’ll save up to 65% off deck dining, seating, rugs, and storage—basically everything you need to make your outdoor space feel as nice as inside. So don’t miss out on your chance to make your backyard the best in the neighborhood for less.