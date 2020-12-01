December Is Here so Find That Perfect Tree at Wayfair for Under $100

Christmas Trees Under $100 Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Holiday 2020 Holiday 2020 Whether you're celebrating with your loved ones in person or from a distance, The Inventory staff is dedicated to spreading holiday cheer with the top gifts to ring in the season—and maybe a few good deals to snatch up for yourself. It's okay, your secret's safe with us. Prev Next View All

Ch ristmas Trees Under $100 | Wayfair



Now we’re in December it’s time for those trees to shine. My roommate put our’ s up last night. I wanted to be salty about it because I won’t be seeing my family this year but it was really nice to see the dogs sleeping underneath it. If you’re in need of some holiday cheer in this dumpster fire year here are three trees from Wayfair under $100.

Advertisement

If you’re old fashioned and want a full spruce ($79) to decorate from top to bottom this is the tree for you. Ok so maybe no totally old-fashioned because this is artificial (they all are) but you’re a traditionalist . You live for g etting to unstring lights and go through the maddening experience of connecting them. This bush y 6-foot tree comes with a foldable metal stand and will be easy to store in the off months. Even though the PVC branches are fake they sure look like the real deal. This is a great option and will fit all your decorations. It does come in a few sizes but this one is the standard.

Advertisement

It really does kind of warm your heart and connects you to old memories when you see a beautifully lit Christmas tree. I live in the NYC area so I’m spoiled with h oliday lights and decor. But this year I won’t be going out to look at them so a gorgeously lit 6-foot fir ($82) will have to suffice. Half the work is done with this tree as the lights are built-in . It’s got 8 different light functions to fit your fancy and keep things sparkly . Again it’s very full and narrows perfectly to add anything at the top, a n angel, a star, a picture of your dog. You can do a lot with this one.

G/O Media may get a commission 10" LED Ring Kit $17 at Amazon Use the promo code 6IA3K624

For the funky spirits out there this soft pink fir ($87) is your yuletide bestie . I have a few pals that have different versions of this but if I’m honest this is my dream tree. I know, it surprised me too. I’m a sucker for pastels and color pallets from the 50s/ 60s and boy is this it . There is something really romantic about a 6 foot glowing pink eco-friendly and non-flammable tree. The foldable x-shaped iron stand keeps it secure and the PVC branches help prevent breakage. This tree could be a show stopper or just a new way to add Christmas flavor to your home.

Advertisement

These will all ship for free.

