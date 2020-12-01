December Is Here so Find That Perfect Tree at Wayfair for Under $100

Christmas Trees Under $100 | Wayfair
Now we’re in December it’s time for those trees to shine. My roommate put our’s up last night. I wanted to be salty about it because I won’t be seeing my family this year but it was really nice to see the dogs sleeping underneath it. If you’re in need of some holiday cheer in this dumpster fire year here are three trees from Wayfair under $100.
If you’re old fashioned and want a full spruce ($79) to decorate from top to bottom this is the tree for you. Ok so maybe no totally old-fashioned because this is artificial (they all are) but you’re a traditionalist. You live for getting to unstring lights and go through the maddening experience of connecting them. This bushy 6-foot tree comes with a foldable metal stand and will be easy to store in the off months. Even though the PVC branches are fake they sure look like the real deal. This is a great option and will fit all your decorations. It does come in a few sizes but this one is the standard.
It really does kind of warm your heart and connects you to old memories when you see a beautifully lit Christmas tree. I live in the NYC area so I’m spoiled with holiday lights and decor. But this year I won’t be going out to look at them so a gorgeously lit 6-foot fir ($82) will have to suffice. Half the work is done with this tree as the lights are built-in. It’s got 8 different light functions to fit your fancy and keep things sparkly. Again it’s very full and narrows perfectly to add anything at the top, an angel, a star, a picture of your dog. You can do a lot with this one.
For the funky spirits out there this soft pink fir ($87) is your yuletide bestie. I have a few pals that have different versions of this but if I’m honest this is my dream tree. I know, it surprised me too. I’m a sucker for pastels and color pallets from the 50s/60s and boy is this it. There is something really romantic about a 6 foot glowing pink eco-friendly and non-flammable tree. The foldable x-shaped iron stand keeps it secure and the PVC branches help prevent breakage. This tree could be a show stopper or just a new way to add Christmas flavor to your home.
These will all ship for free.