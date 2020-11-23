It's all consuming.
Death Stranding is Timelier and Cheaper Than Ever at $20

Giovanni Colantonio
Death Stranding | $20 | Best Buy, Target, Walmart
Death Stranding | $20 | Best Buy, Target, Walmart

Death Stranding was already a timely game when it came out in 2019, but like a fine wine, it only gets more existentially troubling with age. Hideo Kojima’s box moving epic paints a picture of a divided United States in the wake of a cataclysmic event that’s wiped out the population. Does that sounds like a nice piece of escapism in these trying times? If it does, Death Stranding is currently $20 just about anywhere you can find it. The game has been retailing for around $40 recently, so it’s an especially low price for a key title that’s not included in the PlayStation 5's PS Plus Collection.

