Death Stranding is Timelier and Cheaper Than Ever at $20

Death Stranding | $20 | Best Buy Target Walmart Image : Sony

Death Stranding was already a timely game when it came out in 2019 , but like a fine wine, it only gets more existentially troubling with age. Hideo Kojima’s box moving epic paints a picture of a divided United States in the wake of a cataclysmic event that’s wiped out the population. Does that sounds like a nice piece of escapism in these trying times? If it does, Death Stranding is currently $20 just about anywhere you can find it. The game has been retailing for around $40 recently, so it’s an especially low price for a key title that’s not included in the PlayStation 5's PS Plus Collection.