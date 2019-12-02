It's all consuming.
Death Stranding, Hideo Kojima's Masterpiece Walking Simulator, Gets Its First Sale For $51

Eric Ravenscraft
Death Stranding PS4 | $51 | Amazon | $9 savings at checkout
Death Stranding Collector’s Edition PS4 | $170 | Amazon | $30 savings at checkout

Death Stranding isn’t for everyone. Its primary gameplay is the thrilling world of package delivery logistics, and its surreal story can disappear up its own butt at times, but if you want something tranquil and weird, it’s more than worth its full price. Fortunately, it’s not full price. It’s down to $51 with $9 savings at checkout from Amazon right now. It looks like this is the game’s first sale since it came out, so if you were waiting, now’s the time.

The Collector’s Edition, which comes with some in-game gold items, Nendoroid figurine, and full-size BB unit, is also on sale for $170, after $30 savings at checkout.

