Deals From the Future: Save $10 When You Pre-Order Immortals: Fenyx Rising

Immortals: Fenyx Rising (PS5 ) | $50 | Amazon
Immortals: Fenyx Rising (PS4 ) | $50 | Amazon
Immortals: Fenyx Rising (Xbox ) | $50 | Amazon
Immortals: Fenyx Rising (Switch) | $50 | Amazon
We’ve seen Ubisoft slash the price on games like Watch Dogs: Legion, Just Dance 2021, and even Assassin’s Creed Valhalla this Blyber Weekend, but the studio just took things to another level. You can now save $10 when you pre-order its next game, Immortals: Fenyx Rising, at Amazon. For reference, the game doesn’t even come out until December 3, so you’re getting a deal from the future here. Ubisoft’s latest open world game looks like it takes many cues from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, with free climbing, gliding, and rune-like abilities that can be used to solve puzzle shrines. Except it’s about Gods. If that sounds up your alley, you can grab the PS5, PS4, Xbox, and Switch versions at a discount now and thank yourself on Thursday.