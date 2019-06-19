Screenshot: Amazon

Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3 is a Switch exclusive, and it’s out in a month with a cornucopia of your favorite characters. Everyone from Wolverine to the Guardians of the Galaxy to the Incredible Hulk are included as playable characters, and some of your favorite villains like Thanos, Green Goblin, and Kingpin also make appearances.



If that sounds like exactly what you need to scratch your post-Endgame itch, Prime members can preorder the game for $52 right now (discount shown at checkout).