Deadly Premonition 2 and Other Select Switch Games Are on Sale for up To 40% Off

Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing in Disguise | $30 | Best Buy
Snack World: The Dungeon Crawl | $30 | Best Buy
Daemon X Machina | $40 | Best Buy
Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition | $40 | Best Buy
Best Buy has a sale on a few select Nintendo Switch titles right now.
Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing in Disguise can be yours for $30 right now at Amazon or Best Buy. For the same price, you can get a copy of Snack World: The Dungeon Crawl.
For $10 more, you could get a copy of Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition or Daemon X Machina at Best Buy right now.
It’s not clear how long any of these deal will last, so don’t hold out if you’re looking for something new to play on your Switch!
