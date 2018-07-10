I was in the camp of people that felt like aromatherapy diffusers were glorified Glade plug-ins. And they are to some extent, but the fact you can use natural essential oils to create the scent, rather than whatever Glade uses, is a real game changer. The peppermint and eucalyptus scents can help with migraines and sinus headaches, and the diffusers double as a humidifier.



These two diffusers are just $10 today. The smaller Natrogix totem can hold 150ml of water and has auto shut-off features - use promo code DIFFUS31. The larger wood grain diffuser can hold 300ml of water and be set on a timer for 2, 4, or 6 hours. Use code Q2IXHXTW to get it for $10.

Throw in this 6 pack of essential oils at $10 (with code H2MMYRYK), and you’re all set. Plus, these make great gifts.