Graphic: Erica Offutt

I was in the camp of people that felt like aromatherapy diffusers were glorified Glade plug-ins. And they are to some extent, but the fact you can use natural essential oils to create the scent, rather than whatever Glade uses, is a real game changer. The peppermint and eucalyptus scents can help with migraines and sinus headaches, as well as help humidify the air during drier weather.



Unlike the diffusers we’ve posted in the past, this $23 one (when you enter KINJAVKJ at checkout) has a larger 100ml tank, which can mist for up to 12 hours, and a copper-colored, shatter-resistant sleeve. Throw in this 10 pack of essential oils for $15 and you’ll be all set.