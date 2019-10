The Laundress - Sweater Stone | $14 | Amazon

Made from natural volcanic rock, The Laundress’s Sweater Stone is sort of like an all-natural lint roller than can de-pill a sweater. Just lightly brush it along the fabric, and the tiny holes in the rock will collect any stray pills and threads.



And unlike a lint roller, the Sweater Stone can last for up to 10 years of use. Not a bad ROI for $14.