Best Gaming Deals The best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.

Darksiders: Warmastered Edition (Nintendo Switch) | $20 | Amazon



If Mario and his friends are a little too family-friendly for your taste, pick up Darksiders: Warmastered Edition for just $20 and hack and slash your way through the apocalypse.

In Kotaku’s review, it seems like Darksiders is kindof like a Zelda game skinned to look like God of War. While the game is unlikely to truly “wow” you, it’s a solid game that’ll keep you entertained, at least until the new one arrives.