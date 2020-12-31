It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Dance the Night Away With Cadence of Hyrule and All Its DLC for $30

Giovanni Colantonio
Cadence of Hyrule: Crypt of the Necrodancer | $30 | Amazon
Screenshot: Nintendo
Are you ready to dance? You can get a physical copy of Cadence of Hyrule: Crypt of the Necrodancer for $30 and I can groove to that news. The spin-off turns Zelda into an action rhythm game where you move and attack on beat. Most importantly, it boasts an absolutely phenomenal soundtrack filled with killer Zelda remixes that will get your head moving. The physical edition comes with all of the game’s DLC to date, which includes extra modes and characters like Skull Kid. It’s a perfect little package for both Zelda fans and those who love the original Crypt of the Necrodancer.

