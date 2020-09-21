It's all consuming.
Damn, You Live Like This? Bissell's Vacuum and Mop Will Help You Clean Your Filthy House for up to 26% Less Today

thegabecarey
Gabe Carey
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsAmazon DealsBissell Deals
Bissell Upright Vacuum Cleaner | $170 | Amazon Bissell Hard Floor Mop Cleaner | $100 | Amazon
Graphic: Gabe Carey
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
When I asked our readers back in June their buying advice for my next cordless vacuum, Bissell stood out as an affordable alternative to premium brands like Dyson and, well, let’s face it, Dyson and Dyson. And while neither of these is cordless, the Bissell upright vacuum and hard floor mop cleaners are both on sale today, for $170 and $100, respectively. The former emphasizes pet hair cleanup, with a tangle-free brush roll said to mitigate hair wrap stuckage. Bissell even donates a portion of their proceeds to the Pet Foundation in its efforts to put an end to pet homelessness once and for all. The same goes for the hard floor mop, which intuitively and nigh-automatically scrubs up the dirt and grim vacuum cleaners tend to miss.

The perfect pairing for a fall deep-clean, both utilities take some of the load off your weekly housekeeping chores, ensuring greater discipline in sticking to a routine. For those of us who’ve gotten lazy in quarantine, believe me, you’re not alone. The boxes, kitty litter, and pet hair are pervasive in my apartment as well, and I could probably use more robust tools to eliminate some of the befoulment. If you’re in the same boat, consider these big-ticket items from Amazon’s Big Fall Sale. Keep in mind, this deal won’t last beyond this week, so snap it up while supplies last. Otherwise they’ll be gone before you know it.

Gabe Carey

Manager, Commerce Content & Strategy

