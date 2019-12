Dame Products Sale Photo : Dame

Dame, the manufacturer behind one of our favorite sex toys, is running a sale on bundles of its products. The Master Bedroom package comes with the Eva II hands-free vibrator, the Fin finger vibe, and a few other sundries for $285. Or the Road Trip bundle which is packing a Fin, a Plum Pom, and a bag to carry them all in for $175. Check out all the deals here.