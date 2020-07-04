It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Tech DealsComputers & Accessories

Daily Steals Has a Refurbished Gaming Keyboard for Just $73

gaiages
Elizabeth Henges
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDeals
27
Save
Logitech G610 Backlit Mechanical Gaming Keyboard (Refurbished) | $73 | Daily Steals | Use code KJORION
Logitech G610 Backlit Mechanical Gaming Keyboard (Refurbished) | $73 | Daily Steals | Use code KJORION
Graphic: Elizabeth Henges
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Logitech G610 Backlit Mechanical Gaming Keyboard (Refurbished) | $73 | Daily Steals | Use code KJORION

Advertisement

Do you need a new keyboard, but you don’t have a bunch of money to spend on some of the big names? At Daily Steals, you can get the Logitech G610 mechanical keyboard for just $73, if you use the code KJORION at check out!

That’s a great price for a well known brand of keyboards! This item is refurbished, but that doesn’t have to be a bad thing:

Advertisement

So kill that refurbaphobia and grab yourself a nice like-new keyboard before they sell out! 

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Live Your Most Comfortable Life With These Six Plus Size Jumpsuits and Rompers

Game Anywhere with $500 off the Powerful Razer Blade 15 Gaming Laptop

Grab The Under Night In-Birth Exe: Late[Cl-R] Collector's Edition for $49 and Try To Pronounce This Name With Me

Complete With Wireless Charging, EarFun Free True Wireless Buds Have a Lot to Offer for the Price