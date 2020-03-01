It's all consuming.
Daemon X Machina Is Down to a Low $34, Right Now

Tercius
Daemon X Machina (Nintendo Switch) | $34 | Amazon | Clip the coupon on the page
Graphic: Tercius Bufete
Craving some sweet, mecha-powered action this weekend? Right now, you can pick up Daemon X Machina for the Nintendo Switch for a low $34.

In their review, Kotaku says that Daemon X Machina is like “the worst filler episode of your favorite anime series.”

It is a mess of a game, with a story mode chock full of unintelligible cutscenes, repetitious anime tropes, and a core of mech gameplay that is highly customizable but starts to blend together due to repetitive gameplay and drawn out gunfights.

Honestly, it doesn’t seem like a very-well made game. But as someone who is still thirsting for some modern takes on giant fighting robots, this seems like a cheap enough option to try out.

Tercius

Commerce Editor at The Inventory.

