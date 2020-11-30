It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Holiday 2020

Cyberpunk 2077 is (Actually) Almost Here, So Preorder it and Save $10

charroprime
Giovanni Colantonio
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsAmazon Dealscyber monday dealscyber mondayholiday 2020
402
1
Save
Cyberpunk 2077 (PS4) | $50 | Amazon Cyberpunk 2077 (Xbox) | $50 | Amazon
Cyberpunk 2077 (PS4) | $50 | Amazon
Cyberpunk 2077 (Xbox) | $50 | Amazon
Screenshot: CD Projekt Red
Holiday 2020Holiday 2020Whether you're celebrating with your loved ones in person or from a distance, The Inventory staff is dedicated to spreading holiday cheer with the top gifts to ring in the season—and maybe a few good deals to snatch up for yourself. It's okay, your secret's safe with us.
PrevNextView All

Cyberpunk 2077 (PS4) | $50 | Amazon
Cyberpunk 2077 (Xbox) | $50 | Amazon

I know that we’re in a bit of a “boy who cried wolf” situation at this point, but Cyberpunk 2077 is actually coming out. No, for real this time: it’ll be here on December 10. Really, I understand your skepticism, what with all the delays that have befallen it this year, but this is a real video game that you will be able to play with your actual hands soon. For those of you who believe me, here’s another fact: if you preorder the game at Amazon, you can save $10 and get it for $50 on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. CD Projekt Red’s upcoming open world game promises to be memorable at the very least, so preorder a copy if you’re curious and use the extra $10 you saved to buy John Wick on DVD or something.

Advertisement
Advertisement
G/O Media may get a commission
10" LED Ring Kit
10" LED Ring Kit
Use the promo code 6IA3K624

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory
Monday's Best Deals: Lighted Pine Tree, Fortnite Switch, Nixplay Digital Frames, No7 Serum Sale, Anker Charger Gold Box, and More
Shop Cyber Monday Deals on Nintendo Switch, Apple, Always Pan, TVs, Smartphones, and More
The Nike Kyrie 7 Is Super Light, Super Durable, and Super Weird
Reset Your Fit, Tech, and Gear for up to 60% off in Huckberry's Cyber Monday Sale