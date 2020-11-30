Cyberpunk 2077 is (Actually) Almost Here, So Preorder it and Save $10

Cyberpunk 2077 (PS4) | $50 | Amazon
Cyberpunk 2077 (Xbox) | $50 | Amazon
I know that we’re in a bit of a “boy who cried wolf” situation at this point, but Cyberpunk 2077 is actually coming out. No, for real this time: it’ll be here on December 10. Really, I understand your skepticism, what with all the delays that have befallen it this year, but this is a real video game that you will be able to play with your actual hands soon. For those of you who believe me, here’s another fact: if you preorder the game at Amazon, you can save $10 and get it for $50 on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. CD Projekt Red’s upcoming open world game promises to be memorable at the very least, so preorder a copy if you’re curious and use the extra $10 you saved to buy John Wick on DVD or something.