Cyberpunk 2077 is (Actually) Almost Here, So Preorder it and Save $10

Holiday 2020 Holiday 2020 Whether you're celebrating with your loved ones in person or from a distance, The Inventory staff is dedicated to spreading holiday cheer with the top gifts to ring in the season—and maybe a few good deals to snatch up for yourself. It's okay, your secret's safe with us. Prev Next View All

Cyberpunk 2077 (PS4) | $50 | Amazon

Cyberpunk 2077 (Xbox) | $50 | Amazon

I know that we’re in a bit of a “boy who cried wolf” situation at this point, but Cyberpunk 2077 is actually coming out. No, for real this time: it’ll be here on December 10. Really, I understand your skepticism, what with all the delays that have befallen it this year, but this is a real video game that you will be able to play with your actual hands soon. For those of you who believe me, here’s another fact: if you preorder the game at Amazon, you can save $10 and get it for $50 on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. CD Projekt Red’s upcoming open world game promises to be memorable at the very least, so preorder a copy if you’re curious and use the extra $10 you saved to buy John Wick on DVD or something.

Advertisement

Advertisement