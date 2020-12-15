Cyberpunk 2077 is a Mess on Last-Gen Consoles, So Get The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt for $20 Instead

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition (PS4) | $20 | Best Buy

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition (XBO ) | $20 | Best Buy

Cyberpunk 2077's launch has been one of the messiest in recent memory. While some are enjoying CD Projekt Red’s ambitious open world game, others are experiencing a wave of bugs and graphical errors that make immersion next to impossible. The last-gen editions of the game are in especially bad shape, leaving fans to wonder if the studio actively tried to hide the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions ahead of release. The situation is so bad that the developer apologized for the state of the game and said fans could get a refund through Sony and Microsoft’s stores, though it doesn’t seem to have any specific deal with either.

All that said, it’s not really a great time to buy Cyberpunk 2077 if you’re a PlayStation 4 or Xbox One owner. Hell, I’m playing on PC and it still feels like I should come back to it in three months. So here’s a compromise instead: get The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition for $20 instead. For those who have yet to play it, it’s a much better introduction to CD Projekt Red and its ability to craft sprawling open world adventures. If you like it, come back to Cyberpunk in February when the game’s massive last-gen patches are supposed to launch. Or maybe wait until the Complete Edition inevitably drops in a few years.