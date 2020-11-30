Image : ModCloth

The mad dash to December’s holidays has begun. With restrictions across the country making gift shopping not what it used to be (probably a good thing), companies are pivoting to online sales. These price cuts are deeper and the deals are running longer. Lucky for us, right? If you’ve been dreaming about a new pair of boots and a sparkly accessory, here a few funky, fashionable items in today’s sales that caught my eye.

Image : Alex & Ani

Alex and Ani make beautiful jewelry and their bracelets are the company’s staple. There’s nothing more classic than jewelry with your initials. They come in shiny silver or gold and make excellent gifts too. Put one on your wrist for 40% less.

Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Riding boots should be in your arsenal of fancy footwear. They look great with jeans, leggings, dresses—anything really. These Madixe casual riding boots are comfy, sleek, and only $25. Available in brown and black, they’ve got a 1" faux-stacked heel and sharp detail, thanks to the crisscrossing ankle strap and buckle.

Image : Macy’s

It’s been a weird stressful year, but if there’s one thing sure to lift anyone’s spirits, it’s the perfect-fitting pair of skinny jeans, such as these perfect pants from Levi’s. Their slimming technology smooths and enhances your beautiful shape. We can all use a little help to make our butts look as spectacular as possible, and these jeans are like a second skin. They come in nine washes, all 40% off.

Image : Anthropologie

I realize looking at this I’ve watched too much Schitt’s Creek. If you get it then you know what I’m talking about and you can’t unsee it. If you too want to be a little bit of Alexis, this is the dress for you. But honestly, it’s feminine and charming. Just because your holiday party was canceled, that doesn’t mean you can’t rock around your own Christmas tree in style. This velvet dress is equal parts delightful hippie festive wear and sophisticated former millionaire. Pair this some knee-high boots as Miss Rose would and you’ll be the talk of the Rosebud Motel.

Image : Uniqlo

Uniqlo is known for its high-quality, affordable fashion, in particular when it comes to winter wear. Black Friday is the ideal time to hunt for the best jacket to carry you through the chilly months. This hybrid down short coat is sharp and chic. The slightly glossy outer material isn’t just cool looking it also makes this durable and water-resistant. The hybrid down also makes this coat warm but still incredibly lightweight. This design keeps it from looking too bulky, so it will flatter bodies of all shapes and sizes. You’ll also have the option to choose between a stand collar or hood. It comes in five colors and is $50 off.



Image : ModCloth

ModCloth has some of the most unique articles of clothing I’ve ever seen, and with all its sale items 40% off right now, you’re sure to find something to add a bit of whimsy to your life. This deer sweater is all that and more. The quirky bucks are bounding across the cotton material in the company’s classic Fair Isle pattern. ModCloth has built a reputation for cute kitschy sweaters and this is one of its best. This gorgeous mustard color helps show off your love for one of the kings of the forest.



Image : Hot Topic ( Getty Images )

We are actually getting Wonder Woman 1984 in our own homes on Christmas Day. What a gift! These hi-top sneakers bring all the action and colors of the ‘80s right to your toes. These are for sure a statement piece. Wear them with an all-black outfit and really let them pop. The neon colors will bring a smile to the face of even the toughest daughter of Themyscira. They’re also 54% off.

Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Loungefly backpacks are coveted items for a reason. They are impeccably constructed and have crazy detail. Each is designed with the utmost love for each character or franchise they are conjuring. With Black Widow’s film due next spring, bring some Natasha into your life with this tough and stylish backpack. I’m a huge fan of these bags and will probably be adding this one to my collection, especially since Loungefly backpacks rarely go on sale and it’s 16% off right now.

Graphic : Sheilah Villari

I’m all about fashion and function. If you can combine those into a busy life, all the better. This Crave Vesper necklace is absolutely gorgeous. OH, and it’s also a vibrator. I have a friend that actually wears this all the time and it’s stunning beyond being an adult aid. Don’t let the size fool you, it may be slim but it’s still strong. It charges by USB and holds enough power for an hour and a half. There are four speeds for whatever you need whenever the mood strikes. The necklace is made of stainless steel and blends in with any outfit. That’s the idea here, blend in.

Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Every gal needs a good black bra, and who does lingerie better than the Queen of Burlesque? This Dita Von Teese plunge bra is sexy and dashing. Her items aren’t on discounted often, so I’d hop on this one while it’s 55% off.