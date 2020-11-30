Image : EA, Ubisoft, Bethesda, Square Enix

Cyber Monday can be exhausting for anyone looking for video game deals. It’s exciting to see tons of titles discounted, but there’s an overwhelming sense of dread that comes with the territory too. What do you buy when virtually every big game of the last few years is on sale? This year, it’s all about padding out your backlog. With new console launch games still too fresh for a big discount, most 2020 game sales revolve around the last generation’s biggest hits.



If there are big games that just fell through the cracks, this is your chance to get them cheap. Here’s a few games to keep tabs on as your gear up for Cyber Monday.



I don’t think many people expected to see November releases discounted in any significant way this Cyber Monday, but Assassin’s Creed Valhalla put an ax through that theory. The brand new Ubisoft title is down to $50 at Gamestop. That even includes the PlayStation 5 version of the game. That’s a seriously low price considering the open-world game came out two weeks ago and has been fairly successful so far.





Star Wars: Squadrons is down to $17 for PlayStation 4 and $16 for Xbox One at GameStop, which makes it one of the hottest deals this season. The aerial combat game is a fun experience and one that gets even better if you have a PSVR. With the game’s developers announcing that it’ll get additional free content updates this year, the multiplayer mode is likely to see a player base refresh this weekend, so it’ll be a good time to hop in.





It’s been a rough year for Marvel’s Avengers. The live service game has had trouble maintaining a player base, but it’s about to get a potential refresh thanks to Cyber Monday. The game is now $30 at Best Buy, which is extremely low considering that it came out in September. The sale comes just in time for the game’s upcoming Kate Bishop update, which adds its first new character to the game since launch.





Watch Dogs: Legion is one of the biggest deals you can find this Cyber Monday if you’re looking for the lowest price on the newest games. Ubisoft’s open-world game, which features a unique “play as anyone” system, is 50% off at Amazon. That includes the PlayStation 5 version of the game, making it one of the cheapest next-gen games out right now.





First-party Nintendo games are rarely discounted, so it’s always a cause for celebration when they’re on sale. GameStop has some of the best deals on Switch games we’ve seen in its lifetime, with highlights like Fire Emblem: Three Houses and Splatoon 2 as low as $40. It’s unlikely that those prices will get much lower anytime soon, so it’s a great time to stock up.





One of the best RPGs of the year is now $25 at Target. Final Fantasy VII Remake redefines the idea of a remake, stretching the original game’s Midgar section into a full 40-hour action RPG. It fleshes out the game’s world, introduces an excellent real-time combat system, and takes some seriously shocking narrative twists that you wouldn’t expect in a remake. It’s a can’t miss experience for fans of the original and newcomers alike.





Speaking of great RPGs, you can grab Persona 5 Royal’s Steelbook Edition for $30 at GameStop. The latest version of Atlus’ 2017 hit brings even more content to the already 100-hour long game, making this something of a definitive edition. This version comes with a slick SteelBook case that turns it into a nice display item for physical game collectors.





Look, football just isn’t the same this year. Maybe it’s the desolate stadiums. Maybe it’s that players keep getting ill, shifting schedules around sporadically. Maybe it’s seeing Tom Brady wearing anything other than a Patriots jersey. Whatever it is, you can return to normalcy, whatever that means for you, with Madden NFL 21 for $28. It’s one of the many annual sports titles included in Best Buy’s Cyber Monday sale this year, so grab your game of choice.





You don’t have to rip and tear your wallet to get Doom Eternal this Cyber Monday. The latest installment of the classic series is $20 on Amazon. Doom Eternal is one of 2020's best shooters of 2020, ramping up Doom 2016's fast-paced gameplay by adding in new tools like a handy-dandy flamethrower. We all have some pent up aggression this year, so why not take it out on some digital demons?



This story was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio on 11/19/2020 and updated with new information on 11/28/2020.