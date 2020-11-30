The Automotive Accessories Your Vehicle Needs, at Cyber Monday Prices That'll Make Your Engine Purr

Holiday 2020 Holiday 2020 Whether you're celebrating with your loved ones in person or from a distance, The Inventory staff is dedicated to spreading holiday cheer with the top gifts to ring in the season—and maybe a few good deals to snatch up for yourself. It's okay, your secret's safe with us. Prev Next View All

Do car accessories make your heart skip a beat? Ok, ok, before you go to the comments to tell me how I shouldn’t put a romantic spin on vacuums and knives, I have to say, I’m fully in the holiday spirit. Back to the topic at hand, car stuff. This weekend is overstuffed with deals on everything from pots to electronics, why should car accessories be any different? I’ve looked for the best items, from the best brands, for the best prices, and share all of them below. So skip away and buy up, these deals don’t last long.

Roborock is best known for its fantastic and intelligent robot vacuums at all price points, but this stick vacuum is the choice pick for your car, and more. It’s extremely versatile, perfect for taking from the house to the car and back again. It’s cordless, and can easily be shortened to fit into all the nooks and crannies in your car, so you can keep it spotless.



The Armor All Premier Car Care Kit is always a great value, especially if you are looking to try your hand at detailing your car yourself, but this weekend, it’s almost a steal.



“Great all-purpose microfiber towels. Couldn’t be happier with the quality and price. Hasn’t left any swirl marks on my dark-colored Porsche,” writes ZF in his Amazon Review. “Throw them in the washing machine after use (no fabric softener, just detergent), dry them on low heat (high heat can melt the fibers and make them hard which will scratch your cars paint), and you’re good to go again!”

Designed by an EMT, T3 is the ultimate rescue tool, and it’s cheap as hell this weekend. The all-in-one emergency utility includes a knife, spring-loaded window punch, an LED light, and a seatbelt cutting blade. If you ever get trapped in your car, this little tool will be your way out. I poped mine right into the glove box, and you better believe I’ll be driving around with it.

Thinkware is one of the premier dash cam makers, and it has a 4K front and 2K rear camera bundle on sale this weekend. Give yourself the security of knowing that if you ever get into an accident you’ll have video evidence to back up your story. It’s also useful for fighting tickets, catching anyone who breaks into your car and it offers advanced driver assistance features like red light and speed camera warning. Buy yourself some security with $100 off today for $400.

The Brush Hero Starter Kit | $20

Initially launched on Shark Tank, the Brush Hero’s founding team of “car geeks” didn’t accept any offers and independently launched this fantastic spinning brush instead. Its uses are simple. Attach it to a standard hose and it spins, making wheel cleaning super easy. It can also be used for a whole host of things, including BBQs and patio furniture. The Brush Hero features two brush attachments, depending on what grime you are tackling, making it a versatile and useful buy. Save 33% and buy it now for only $20 when you clip the coupon on the Amazon listing page.

