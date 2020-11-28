Holiday 2020 Holiday 2020 Whether you're celebrating with your loved ones in person or from a distance, The Inventory staff is dedicated to spreading holiday cheer with the top gifts to ring in the season—and maybe a few good deals to snatch up for yourself. It's okay, your secret's safe with us. Prev Next View All

And so the holidaze begins. As we all search for gifts for ourselves and loved ones for the plethora of holidays we’ll be celebrating throughout the month of December, it might be easier to find lifestyle Cyber Monday deals all in one place. That’s where I come in. I’ve compiled all the best Cyber Monday deals to get you through the holiday season. From skincare to CBD, to homemade cocktails, I’ve got my eye open on everything so you can chill the hell out even while the world is going to hell. Let’s get to it!

If you love your eyebrows filled in and eyeshadow to make your eyes pop, make it your business to take advantage of Benefit Cosmetics 25% off sitewide sale for Cyber Monday. It’s 25% off everything—including their holiday sets with the code FRIYAY. If you grab some now, you’ll be glammed up for New Years’!



From now until Monday, you can get up to 50% off prescription and non-prescription sun— and eyeglasses at Ray-Ban. If you’ve been waiting on the day when you can finally get a pair of aviators to top off your cute outfit. I personally have my eye on a pair of round eyeglasses with red trim, what about you?



We all know the best way to indulge is to relax and unwind at the end of the day with a face mask. Well, Glam Glow’s Oxygenating Bubble Sheet mask is a fun way to get your skin moisturized and clean! For $10 because of a Cyber Monday sale, you’ll be able to lift excess dirt from your pores as the mask itself bubbles up, leaving your face clean and clear.



Moisturize the dry skin away with Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream. The mini size is $20 and because it’s so rich in Cupuaçu Butter, acai, and coconut oil, just a pinch will do the trick. Love yourself this year and grab it before it’s gone!



Elegant jewelry doesn’t have to be expensive. Thanks to Mejuri, you can get your hands on a pair of 14K gold earrings for under $150 and necklaces for less than $350. I personally have these mini gold hoops on my Christmas wishlist. But even if you aren’t as simplistic as me, you should check out this personable Snake Ring to shake things up.



If you’re thinking of gifting something a little more heartfelt and thoughtful, I’d recommend a Pandora bracelet. Yes, it’s basically a grown-up version of a charm bracelet, but you and that special person in your life can both can customize a bracelet to your hearts’ desire. I’ve gotten my mother and my sisters a couple of charms these past couple of years, and they’ve loved each and every one. If they’re more a fan of aesthetics, you can purchase pretty charms, or match it with their eclectic sense of style. It’s an easy and fun way to bond.

Whew, all the food lovers rejoice! The Ninja Foodi pressure cooker, tender crisper, and air fryer is down to $120, which is 52% off the original list price. For all who don’t understand the magic of this cute kitchen appliance, you can air fry literally whatever you want (fries, chicken wings, even BROCOLLI!), and can use the pressure cooker to make juicy, savory meats and stews in a fraction of the time it would take on a traditional stove. I have a similar one, and let me tell y’all. I’ve made baby back ribs, chicken wings, and even mashed potatoes in this bad boy. It’s a mistake not to grab one before they’re all gone.



Welcome to Cyber Monday, all. We’ve got a Kyoku 5-Piece knife set that’s 20% off its original list price bringing the price down to $80. You can chop, slice, and dice to your heart’s desire while knowing you’ve got a good deal. The set comes with a chef knife, bread knife, boning knife, utility knife, and a paring knife, all made from Japanese high carbon steel. Whatcha waiting for?



AeroGarden Harvest Slim

Advertisement

AeroGarden Harvest Slim | $80 | Macy’s



As an early Cyber Monday deal, Macy’s has an awesome sale on an AeroGarden Harvest Slim. For a low $80, you’ll get a counter-sized greenhouse ready to grow your favorite herbs for cooking. It has a LED light to keep the sunshine and a system to remind you to water your plants. Apparently, the plants can grow five times faster and can reach up to 12" in height.

You’ll also get a gourmet herbs starter packet which includes Genovese basil, curly parsley, dill, mint, thyme, Thai basil, and some liquid plant food because they WILL get hungry and deserve the world if they are to live their best life and thrive. This is a great option for people who love cooking and use herbs all year, especially when it’s cold out.

Get your Thanksgiving living room look together with a Full Snap eyeshadow and mini mascara set from Fenty Beauty, only $20. It includes six mattes and shimmers to make your eyes POP for those selfies on Instagram and cute little TikTok videos. You’ll also get a mini mascara for your eyelashes, defining your eye shape and completing the look. Grab it before it’s gone!



Had a long week.? Same. Why not kick it with some CBD goods to bring your weekend relaxation to another level? We will even help you out with an exclusive offer of 50% off all products with the code JOY.



If you’re not sure where to start, we recommend checking out Cornbread Hemp’s CBD oil. The company claims it’s the strongest USDA-certified whole plant organic CBD oil you’ll find. You can get a bottle of the original stuff (which has 25mg CBD per milliliter) for $55. If you want even more CBD goodness packed into every drop, the extra strength version is available with 50mg per milliliter in a larger bottle for $82 after discount.

Cornbread Hemp ships to all 50 states and offers a 30-day money-back guarantee if you’re not happy with their products, making this purchase the least stressful thing about your weekend.

If you’ve been looking for a gift for your makeup-obsessed friend, check out this Tartelette Amazonian clay eyeshadow gift set—a pack of three palettes for a low $49. You’ll get neutral, bronze, and pink/plum shades for whatever makeup look you can think of. Tarte Cosmetics is a dope, vegan brand, so you’ll feel better about consumption while you craft a totally amazing eyeshadow look.



Give your lips a dash of color with a limited edition, Yves Saint Laurent Mini Rouge Couture lipstick set. At $50, this one’s for the makeup-obsessed person in your life. You’ll receive four different shades to fit your fancy in a satin finish, which is just as classic as the brand YSL.



For a low $36, Fenty Beauty’s Holo Daze mini gloss bomb collection adorns your lips with four moisturizing lip colors made to top off your makeup look. The best part is your lips won’t even get sticky, which is 100% the reason everyone hates lip gloss. Trust in Rihanna and buy the damn makeup!



Moisturize your lips and grace them with a holographic shine. Huda Beauty’s silk hydrating lip balm, only $17, has soybean and licorice extracts for a non-sticky sheen and hyaluronic acid to keep your lips from cracking when exposed to the fall and winter dry air. What are you waiting for?



Winter is coming, just like the Starks said. A good way to prevent chapped lips is to get a lip balm that really works. From personal experience, Jack Black lip balm is the truth. It has a natural mint flavor that gives you a satisfying tingle when applied and will last for the majority of the day without having to re-apply. Plus, a three-pack is $22, which is on the more expensive side, but I promise you won’t use the other two for at LEAST a couple of months. Think of it as an investment against ashy lips.



Sometimes we need a refresher. Well, for a low $5 you can try Mario Badescu face spray. Made with aloe, herbs, and rosewater, it’s a great midday skincare pick-me-up, especially if your skin is on the dry side. It moisturizes your face while also cutting excess oil like a toner, and it’s super affordable. It honestly sells itself.



Ella Paradis is still having a 60% off tons of sex toys this holiday season with the promo code COZY. Among them is the queen of queens, the Lelo Sona 2 Cruise. It stimulates your clitoris with small puffs of air that can be automatically controlled by the pressure you (or a partner) use when you’re getting down to business. It also comes with multiple speeds and rhythms to get you hot, bothered, and ultimately sated. Whatcha waiting for?



Check the gift for your skincare-obsessed friend off your list with a Glow Recipe Glow Together set for a decent $34. It includes their famous Watermelon Sleeping Mask as well as the Watermelon Glow Ultra Fine Mist. The sleeping mask is made with watermelon extract and hyaluronic acid to moisturize your face overnight for a dewy glow the next morning. The Ultra Fine Mist does great as a midday toner, to refresh your face throughout the day and cut a bit of oil, keeping your face cool, calm, and collected. Plus, it smells like Jolly Ranchers. What are you waiting for?



Ole Henriksen

Skincare mavericks Ole Henriksen came through for the holidays. If you need to prep for a small get-together, try out the Pre-Party Juice makeup prep set, made to make your skin glow right before you apply makeup, or even the Happy Juice brightening skincare set, made to make your skin healthy and bright over time.



Known for its Watermelon Glow Sleeping Mask, Glow Recipe made its claim to fame with its pastel packaging and skincare line with fruit extracts to really make your skin, well, glow.



Two of my faves that I was lucky enough to try out were the Glowing Skin Trio and the Glow Together set. The Glowing Skin Trio includes their classic Blueberry Bounce gentle cleanser, Avocado Melt retinol eye sleeping mask, and Banana Soufflè moisture cream. When used before bed, it gives you soft, moisturized skin, plus they smell amazing. Seriously, don’t use these when you’re hungry!

If you’re a fan of the classics, the Glow Together Set for $34 is your best bet. It comes with the Watermelon sleeping mask that illuminates your skin while you sleep for a nice, glassy, and dewy skin for the next day, as well as the Watermelon Glow Ultra Fine Mist for a mid-day skincare pick-me-up.

I’d recommend the two for the skincare-obsessed members of your family. They’ probably had it on their list of things to try, anyway.

We all need to chill the hell out every once in a while. In comes Sunday Scaries, named for the well, Sunday scaries. The fruit-punch flavored CBD oil had me relaxing in about 10 minutes, and the chews give me uninterrupted sleep, which is all I need these days since the pandemic has made me a tad neurotic. Your strong stressed-out friends (please check on them) will thank you.



Nomad is known for its minimalist, yet stylish power stations, made with three power coils to give a continuous charge to your phone no matter how you place it. After testing out its Apple Watch Base Station, I found it can also charge my Apple Watch Series 6 without any drama, which everyone needs less of in 2020 (drama, not charging).



I’m also a fan of their slim straps, a recent endeavor to cast their net to women, and honestly? I’m impressed! The straps, made of Horween leather, are smooth and can last through rain and multiple handwashings. They’re also thin enough not to overpower small wrists, making them a perfect gift for anyone wanting something classically efficient.

Luckily for you, Nomad is having a Cyber Monday sale on their Modern Slim Straps and their rugged iPhone 12 cases, bringing the prices down to $40 and $30, respectively. Love to see it.