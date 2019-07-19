Photo: Amazon

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Tacklife is perhaps best known for simple, affordable tools like electric lighters and laser measures, but the Amazon-native brand also sells a handheld circular saw that can be yours for just $52 with promo code HWFHK7SK.



Despite the low price, you get six blades in the box, an adapter to attach your vacuum hose, and even a built-in laser that projects a straight line directly in front of your blade, so your lines don’t get crooked. Just remember, as always, Kinja Deals is not responsible for any death or dismemberment you may experience with power tools, so please, mind your fingers.