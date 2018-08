The new version of Samsung’s Gear IconX—its answer to AirPods—are down to $97 today in gray on Samsung’s site, far and away an all-time low price. You can, of course, use them as truly wireless earbuds with any phone, but you can also load songs directly onto their 4GB of onboard storage, and enjoy your running playlist untethered.

