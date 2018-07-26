Anker, purveyor of basically all of your favorite charging gear, also makes really popular cordless vacuum cleaners (under its Eufy sub-brand), and both models are on sale today for the best prices we’ve seen in quit some time.



Most of you will probably want to opt for the HomeVac Duo, which runs for up to an hour on a charge, and features a detachable hand vac for cleaning furniture, your car, and other hard-to-reach places. Today’s $73 deal is a solid $27 discount off what you’d normally pay.

If you place a premium on sheer vacuuming power, the newer HomeVac features stronger suction and a larger dust bin, though it lacks the Duo’s versatile 2-in-1 design. Still, $70 is $30 less than usual. And as you’d expect from Anker, no matter which one you choose, it’ll run off a battery.