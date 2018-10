Graphic: Shep McAllister

I understand that the NES Classic is meant to feel as authentic as possible, but really, I’d be okay breaking the illusion to use a wireless controller. 8Bitdo makes a wireless controller designed just for the NES Classic, with the same nightmarishly pointy rectangular design, and it’s just $22 on Amazon today. It even includes Turbo A and B buttons, if you’re a dirty cheater.



Still need an NES Classic? They’re in stock right here.