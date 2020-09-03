ENOUGHThe extrajudicial killings of black people must stop.
It's all consuming.
Cut the Cord on Cleaning: Dyson's V7 Origin Is $100 off at Newegg

Gabe Carey
 and Jordan McMahon
Dyson V7 Origin Cordless Vacuum | $200 | Newegg
Dyson V7 Origin Cordless Vacuum | $200 | Newegg

As I expressed in an earlier Co-op, I’m on the prowl for my first cordless vacuum. So while I can’t vouch for the Dyson V7 Origin myself, hearsay suggests it’s one of the better options out there (let me know what you think in the comments), and Dyson generally makes high-quality products which makes this deal hard to ignore: Newegg is selling the Dyson V7 Origin Cordless Vacuum for $200.

This deal was originally published by Gabe Carey on 6/10/2020 and updated by Jordan McMahon with new information on 9/3/2020. 

