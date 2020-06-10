It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsHome Goods

Cut the Cord on Cleaning: Dyson's V7 Motorhead Is $250 off at Newegg

thegabecarey
Gabe Carey
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsAmazon DealsDyson Deals
50
Save
Dyson V7 Motorhead Cordless Vacuum | $200 | Newegg
Dyson V7 Motorhead Cordless Vacuum | $200 | Newegg
Graphic: Gabe Carey
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Dyson V7 Motorhead Cordless Vacuum | $200 | Newegg

As I expressed earlier in this week’s Co-op, I’m on the prowl for my first cordless vacuum. So while I can’t vouch for the Dyson V7 Origin myself, hearsay suggests it’s one of the better options out there (let me know what you think in the comments), and Dyson generally makes high-quality products which makes this deal hard to ignore: Newegg is selling the Dyson V7 Motorhead for $200, down 56% from MSRP.

Advertisement

In reality, this vacuum hasn’t been $450 in a while, if ever. On Amazon, where it currently sits at $290, the list price is $400. Still, you’re saving $90 over Amazon, where the lowest it’s been is $225. With a 0.14-gallon bin and 75% more brush bar power than its predecessor, the Dyson V6, you’ll get the capacity and the performance of some proper corded vacuums without any of the limitations. Better still, the head is interchangeable, so it can double as a car vac or traditional hand vac if need be.

Advertisement
Gabe Carey

Manager, Commerce Content & Strategy

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Bellesa Can't Keep This Oral Sex Simulator in Stock and Now I Know Why

Get Hundreds of Games and Play Online With Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Down to New All-Time Low $23

Grab An Anker Power Bundle For a Low $37

Until Tomorrow Buy One Plush at Disney and Get Another for $1