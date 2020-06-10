Cut the Cord on Cleaning: Dyson's V7 Motorhead Is $250 off at Newegg

Dyson V7 Motorhead Cordless Vacuum Graphic : Gabe Carey

As I expressed earlier in this week’s Co-op, I’m on the prowl for my first cordless vacuum. So while I can’t vouch for the Dyson V7 Origin myself, hearsay suggests it’s one of the better options out there (let me know what you think in the comments), and Dyson generally makes high-quality products which makes this deal hard to ignore: Newegg is selling the Dyson V7 Motorhead for $200, down 56% from MSRP.



In reality, this vacuum hasn’t been $450 in a while, if ever. On Amazon, where it currently sits at $290, the list price is $400. Still, you’re saving $90 over Amazon, where the lowest it’s been is $225. With a 0.14-gallon bin and 75% more brush bar power than its predecessor, the Dyson V6, you’ll get the capacity and the performance of some proper corded vacuums without any of the limitations. Better still, the head is interchangeable, so it can double as a car vac or traditional hand vac if need be.

