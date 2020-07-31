Cut the Cord on Cleaning: Dyson's V7 Fluffy Is $200 off at Newegg

Dyson V7 Fluffy Cordless Vacuum Graphic : Jordan McMahon

Dyson V7 Fluffy Cordless Vacuum | $200 | Newegg



As I expressed in an earlier Co-op, I’m on the prowl for my first cordless vacuum. So while I can’t vouch for the Dyson V7 Origin myself, hearsay suggests it’s one of the better options out there (let me know what you think in the comments), and Dyson generally makes high-quality products which makes this deal hard to ignore: Newegg is selling the Dyson V7 Fluffy Cordless Vacuum for $200.

This vacuum currently sits at just under $300 ($278 on Newegg) , and the list price on Amazon is $330. Still, you’re saving over $100 compared to Amazon. With a 0.14-gallon bin and 75% more brush bar power than its predecessor, the Dyson V6, you’ll get the capacity and the performance of some proper corded vacuums without any of the limitations. Better still, the head is interchangeable, so it can double as a car vac or traditional hand vac if need be.

This deal was originally published by Gabe Carey on 6/10/2020 and updated by Jordan McMahon with new information on 7/31/2020.