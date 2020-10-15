Cut the Cord on Cleaning: Dyson's V7 Fluffy Is $150 off at Newegg

Dyson V7 F luffy | $200 | Newegg

Let me tell you, the Dyson V7 is a game-changer, and I’m not just saying that because it’s on sale for $2 00 and we get a commission from each purchase. I bought one myself back in June and haven’t regretted it. Mounted to our wall, it’s much easier to store than a larger upright floor vac you might tuck away in a closet and rarely touch. I use mine almost every day to pick up kitty litter as my cat explodes from his spaceship. For sm aller spaces, the canister yields a sufficient enough capacity that you can go about a month without emptying it out. Not to mention the actual process of dumping out the dirt and dust only requires the simple pull of a lever.

Advertisement

A 49% discount is not nothing, especially considering I paid $20 more for mine back in June. While it may not have the longest battery life in the world, clocking in at just 30 minutes, those living in quaint apartments or rancher-style homes shouldn’t take more than that to give their place a nice sweep.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Gabe Carey on 6/10/2020 and updated with new information on 10/19/2020.

