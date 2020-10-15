Vote 2020 graphic
Everything you need to know about and expect during
the most important election of our lifetimes
It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsHome Goods

Cut the Cord on Cleaning: Dyson's V7 Fluffy Is $150 off at Newegg

Gabe Carey
 and Jordan McMahon
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsDyson DealsNewegg Deals
17.2K
5
Save
Dyson V7 Fluffy | $200 | Newegg
Dyson V7 Fluffy | $200 | Newegg
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Dyson V7 Fluffy | $200 | Newegg

Let me tell you, the Dyson V7 is a game-changer, and I’m not just saying that because it’s on sale for $200 and we get a commission from each purchase. I bought one myself back in June and haven’t regretted it. Mounted to our wall, it’s much easier to store than a larger upright floor vac you might tuck away in a closet and rarely touch. I use mine almost every day to pick up kitty litter as my cat explodes from his spaceship. For smaller spaces, the canister yields a sufficient enough capacity that you can go about a month without emptying it out. Not to mention the actual process of dumping out the dirt and dust only requires the simple pull of a lever.

Advertisement

A 49% discount is not nothing, especially considering I paid $20 more for mine back in June. While it may not have the longest battery life in the world, clocking in at just 30 minutes, those living in quaint apartments or rancher-style homes shouldn’t take more than that to give their place a nice sweep.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Gabe Carey on 6/10/2020 and updated with new information on 10/19/2020. 

Gabe Carey

Manager, Commerce Content & Strategy

Jordan McMahon

Commerce Editor

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

The Best Computer Desk Is a Standing Desk: Your Top Options to Reach New Heights

The Ultimate iPhone 12 Pre-Order Guide: Release Dates, Carriers, and More

The Razer BlackWidow Lite Sheds Its Number Pad to Fit on Your Tiny Desk, Now $70

Monday's Best Deals: Fenty Beauty Friends & Family Sale, Xbox Wireless Controllers, Le Creuset Cast Iron Pots, Razer BlackWidow Lite Keyboard, and More