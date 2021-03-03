It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Cut the Cord on Cleaning: Dyson's V7 Fluffy HEPA Cordless Vacuum Is Down to $200 at Newegg

Gabe Carey
 and Jordan McMahon
Dyson V7 Fluffy | $200 | Newegg
Image: Dyson
Let me tell you, the Dyson V7 is a game-changer, and I’m not just saying that because it’s on sale for $200 and we get a commission from each purchase. I bought one myself back in June and haven’t regretted it. Mounted to our wall, it’s much easier to store than a larger upright floor vac you might tuck away in a closet and rarely touch. I use mine almost every day to pick up kitty litter as my cat explodes from his spaceship. For smaller spaces, the canister yields a sufficient enough capacity that you can go about a month without emptying it out. Not to mention the actual process of dumping out the dirt and dust only requires the simple pull of a lever.

A $150 discount is not nothing, especially considering I paid notably more for mine back in June. While it may not have the longest battery life in the world, clocking in at just 30 minutes, those living in quaint apartments or rancher-style homes shouldn’t take more than that to give their place a nice sweep.

This deal was originally published by Gabe Carey on 6/10/2020 and updated with new information by Jordan McMahon on 3/3/2021. 

