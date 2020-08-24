It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Cut the Cord on Cleaning: Dyson's V7 Allergy Is $250 off at Best Buy

Gabe Carey
 and Jordan McMahon
Dyson V7 Animal Cordless Vacuum | $250 | Best Buy
As I expressed in an earlier Co-op, I’m on the prowl for my first cordless vacuum. So while I can’t vouch for the Dyson V7 Animal myself, hearsay suggests it’s one of the better options out there (let me know what you think in the comments), and Dyson generally makes high-quality products which makes this deal hard to ignore: Best Buy is selling the Dyson V7 Animal Cordless Vacuum for $250.

This deal was originally published by Gabe Carey on 6/10/2020 and updated by Jordan McMahon with new information on 8/24/2020. 

Dyson V7 Animal
