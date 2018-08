Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

If you want to try out true wireless earbuds, but don’t want to drop $160 on AirPods, or even $60 on a set of Anker SoundBuds, these Otium ‘buds are on sale for just $37 right now with promo code UVGK7CGO. Featuring Bluetooth 5.0 for a reliable connection, they can run for up to three hours on a charge, and the battery inside the case can extend your runtime up to 10 hours.