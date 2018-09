Graphic: Shep McAllister

Apple’s excellent AirPods didn’t get an update at the last iPhone event, which means it’s probably safe to buy a pair, especially when you can get them on sale. Use promo code SAVE15 to get a set from Rakuten for just $128, the best price we’ve ever seen. I’ve had mine since the day they came out, and they’ve carved out a permanent place in my pockets.