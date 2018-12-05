Graphic: Chelsea Stone

I thought blenders were the one kitchen appliance that couldn’t really be improved upon any further — until I saw this $30 PopBabies Portable Blender, and realized that the next step for the blender was leaving the kitchen all together.

This small model makes one shake or smoothie at a time — perfect for on-the-go use at your office or wherever — but don’t let its size fool you; it’s powerful enough to obliterate any ice cubes and frozen fruit that comes its way. The blender contains lithium batteries that are rechargeable via USB. Plus, it’s relatively easy to clean and comes with a free funnel and ice cube tray. Buy yours today (you’ll want to clip the 5% coupon, though $30 is already a low price for this PopBaby), and rejoice, for a cord no longer ties you down.