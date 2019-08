Graphic: Shep McAllister

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

WEN Rotary Tool Kit with Flex Shaft | $18 | Amazon



It might not have the panache of the Dremel brand, but this inexpensive WEN rotary tool is actually one of the top selling rotary tools on Amazon. That’s largely due to its low price tag, but it also has pretty solid reviews, and should be a great help for most home improvement projects for just $18.