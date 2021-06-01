It's all consuming.
Cut Free From Retail Prices Now That Unravel Two Is on Sale for $3

jtilleli
Joe Tilleli
Unravel Two (Xbox One) | $3 | Microsoft
Screenshot: Electronic Arts‬
This fun little co-op platformer has you and a friend tied together at the hip quite literally. Yarny and Yarny’s friend.. err.. Blue Yarny work together to solve puzzles. This adorable game that is now only $3 can be beaten in only five to seven hours long so why not make a fun weekend of it with someone important in your life.

