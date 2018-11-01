Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Corey Foster

The Cricut Maker lets you use your computer to cut designs into everything from vinyl to leather to wood to kevlar, and it’s $50 off its usual price today, bringing it to within $10 of an all-time low.

Corey reviewed this over on The Inventory, and used it to print out a custom logo for his kids’ soccer team jerseys, design custom pint glasses, and cut screen prints for t-shirts, just for starters. At $350, it’s still an investment, but there’s basically no limit to what you can design and make with it.