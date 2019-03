Photo: Amazon

I freely admit that not everybody needs a miter saw. In fact, most people probably shouldn’t own one. But if you’re in the market, this well-reviewed 12" DEWALT is marked down to an all-time low $300 today, from its usual $350. With a near-perfect 4.8 star review average from over 300 customers, and the ability to cut at 45 degree angles, there’s no need to measure twice here.