Customize Your Sleeping Experience With This Pair of Memory Foam Pillow Deals, Starting at $24

UTTU Adjustable Memory Foam Pillow | $24 | Amazon | Use the promo code uttuqueen

UTTU Adjustable Memory Foam Contoured Pillow | $31 | Amazon | Use the promo code uttupillow

In your quest to find the perfect night’s sleep, don’t forget to upgrade your pillows. Right now, you’ve got two, super-customizable memory foam options to get your sleeping posting just right: a $24 queen-sized fo am p illow and a c ontoured p illow for $31. Both options have a removable middle layer to change up the height and thickness of your pillow.

Advertisement

For the contoured pillow, use the promo code uttupillow and for the more standard version, u se the promo code uttuqueen at checkout.