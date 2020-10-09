Customize Your Own Xbox Controller for $10 Less Until October 14, When Xbox Design Lab Goes on Hiatus

Xbox Design Lab Controllers Graphic : Gabe Carey

Xbox Design Lab Controllers | $60 | Microsoft

When Xbox Design Lab launched back in 2016, it arrived with instantaneous fanfare. A first-party controller you can colorize yourself, by region, including the front, back, bumpers, triggers, thumbsticks, and ABXY face and View/Menu buttons—where do I sign up? Turns out the answer is here on the Xbox Design Lab landing page, where you yourself can come up with a color scheme that suits your personality. Above you’ll find the one I created, complete with a baby blue body, a coral rear shell, and front-facing controls perhaps best described as Spongebob yellow. The Design Lab controllers are $10 off right now, but only until October 14 when the whole program gets shut down until next year.

With under a week to spare, if you were already considering mocking up a bespoke standard Xbox Wireless controller, now is the time to do it. Unfortunately, the Elite Series 2 controller is exempt from this program, though you can grab that one in a variety of colors on Amazon from a small custom controller shop fittingly known as Custom Controllerzz. This Baby Pink edition, for example, is sorta reminiscent of the one I designed, even if it isn’t quite a perfect match. For those horror fans out there, the Scary Party version features familiar faces such as Chucky, Jigsaw, and Jason Vorhees. However, while a custom Elite Series 2 will set you back a whole $250, the Microsoft-made Xbox Design Lab controllers are just $60 for a limited time.