Customize Your Own Buxom Palette and Save 53%, Deal Ends Tomorrow

6 Pan Customizable Buxom Palette | $40 | Ulta
Getting to make your own palette for a lot less is kind of a dream. Pick the hues that match your style or create a color story for a certain look you’ve been conjuring. Until tomorrow you can do this at Ulta. All you need to do is add Buxom’s empty palette to your cart and then pick six single pans from their eyeshadow selection. There are thirty-nine shades available currently and no code is needed.
Neutrals, mattes, and shimmers. Whatever your taste you can build the perfect palette for your personality. These colors are highly pigmented, glide on beautifully, and are easy to blend. Go for an intense showstopping pop of color or just a light dusting of a sparkly metallic. These feel silky yet plush so the possibilities are endless for what you can create.
This will ship for free.