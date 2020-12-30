Customize Your Own Buxom Palette and Save 53%, Deal Ends Tomorrow

6 Pan Customizable Buxom Palette Graphic : Sheilah Villari

6 Pan Customizable Buxom Palette | $40 | Ulta



Getting to make your own palette for a lot less is kind of a dream. Pick the hues that match your style or create a color story for a certain look you’ve been conjuring. Until tomorrow you can do this at Ulta. All you need to do is add Buxom’s empty p alette to your cart and then pick six single pans from their eyeshadow selection. There are thirty-nine shades available currently and no code is needed.

Neutrals , mattes, and shimmers. Whatever your taste you can build the perfect palette for your personality. These colors are highly pigmented, glide on beautifully , and are easy to blend. Go for an intense showstopping pop of color or just a light dusting of a sparkly metallic. These feel silky yet plush so the possibilities are endless for what you can create.

This will ship for free.