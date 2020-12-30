It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Clothing and Lifestyle DealsBeauty

Customize Your Own Buxom Palette and Save 53%, Deal Ends Tomorrow

sheilahv
Sheilah Villari
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsUlta Deals
94
Save
6 Pan Customizable Buxom Palette | $40 | Ulta
6 Pan Customizable Buxom Palette | $40 | Ulta
Graphic: Sheilah Villari

6 Pan Customizable Buxom Palette | $40 | Ulta

Getting to make your own palette for a lot less is kind of a dream. Pick the hues that match your style or create a color story for a certain look you’ve been conjuring. Until tomorrow you can do this at Ulta. All you need to do is add Buxom’s empty palette to your cart and then pick six single pans from their eyeshadow selection. There are thirty-nine shades available currently and no code is needed.

Advertisement

Neutrals, mattes, and shimmers. Whatever your taste you can build the perfect palette for your personality. These colors are highly pigmented, glide on beautifully, and are easy to blend. Go for an intense showstopping pop of color or just a light dusting of a sparkly metallic. These feel silky yet plush so the possibilities are endless for what you can create.

This will ship for free.

Advertisement
G/O Media may get a commission
Cubii Pro Under-Desk Elliptical
Cubii Pro Under-Desk Elliptical
Sheilah Villari

Looking for the perfect shade of red lipstick? Need a sturdy toy for Fido? Wanting a buzz-buzz for Ladytown? I'm your girl.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter