Customize the Vibe You Need for a Deep Chill Session With This Impact Percussion Massager for $39





Impact Percussion Massager Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Impact Percussion Massager | $39 | SideDeal



If anyone deserves some “me” time it’s you. You’ve been through a lot these last few months and I’m sure the stress has built up. It might not be going away anytime soon but for even just a few hours take your mind off your worries with this Impact Percussion Massager for $39.

Advertisement

This massager has six speeds for the pressure you need and can make it will feel just like a professional spa appointment. You can actually customize those speeds to better alleviate achy pains for god-tier relaxation. There are also four interchangeable attachments depending on your needs. Flathead, cylindrical, and spinal each have specific targets. But even basic rounded massager head on its own sounds divine as it helps break up tension or knots. I know some backs that could surely use that. You get about two hours of relaxation between charges. It’s time you let the stress and tenseness melt away.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on SideDeal before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

