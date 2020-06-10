It's all consuming.
Custom Feet's Orthotics Come Custom Made for Your Aching Dogs, Just $99 Today

hezeqiyah
Quentyn Kennemer
Some people are blessed with perfect natural arch support, while some of us might as well have bricks for feet. If your feet are screaming and a regular pack of Dr. Scholl’s isn’t working, try out Custom Feet’s orthotic insoles, now down to $99 at SideDeal.

Here’s how it works:

  1. Buy it at SideDeal and receive an impression kit.
  2. Follow the instructions to plant your paws’ imprint.
  3. Ship it back, and get sweet feet relief delivered within 7-10 days.

These come in blue, and I’m not sure how color matters for an insole, so do with that information what you will.

