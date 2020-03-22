Curl Up with a Nice Book Courtesy of Amazon's Kindle eBook Sales

Kindle eBook Deals Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Kindle eBook Deals | Amazon

Sometimes, the best thing to do is just pick up a good book, and like all other forms of media nowadays, it’s so much easier to pick up new books digitally. Now more than ever is a great time to get lost in a new book or series, and Amazon is having a great sale on a bunch of Kindle books. It’s a perfect time to build up a book backlog for the coming months.

So, there are a few different sales going on today for these eBooks:

The main page has over one thousand books on sale, which is crazy, but it also means you’ll find something new to read for sure.

If you don't have a Kindle, you can still read these eBooks via the Kindle app