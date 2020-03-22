It's all consuming.
Subscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Media DealsBooks & Comics

Curl Up with a Nice Book Courtesy of Amazon's Kindle eBook Sales

Elizabeth Henges
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDeals
1.3K
Save
Kindle eBook Deals | Amazon
Graphic: Elizabeth Henges
Best Media DealsBest Media DealsThe best movie, ebook, and music deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Kindle eBook Deals | Amazon

Sometimes, the best thing to do is just pick up a good book, and like all other forms of media nowadays, it’s so much easier to pick up new books digitally. Now more than ever is a great time to get lost in a new book or series, and Amazon is having a great sale on a bunch of Kindle books. It’s a perfect time to build up a book backlog for the coming months.

Advertisement

So, there are a few different sales going on today for these eBooks:

The main page has over one thousand books on sale, which is crazy, but it also means you’ll find something new to read for sure.

If you don’t have a Kindle, you can still read these eBooks via the Kindle app, but you should really consider investing in one! They really make it that much easier to convince you to read, and the screen is less likely to cause eye strain.

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Five Inexpensive Add-Ons to Power Up Your Home-Built PC

Grab Death Stranding, One of Last Year's Big Gaming Hits, for Just $30

All of the Jackbox Party Packs, Ranked By Their Best Games

Working From Home? Here's the Ultimate Starter Kit