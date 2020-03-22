Curl Up with a Nice Book Courtesy of Amazon's Kindle eBook Sales

Kindle eBook Deals | Amazon
Sometimes, the best thing to do is just pick up a good book, and like all other forms of media nowadays, it’s so much easier to pick up new books digitally. Now more than ever is a great time to get lost in a new book or series, and Amazon is having a great sale on a bunch of Kindle books. It’s a perfect time to build up a book backlog for the coming months.
So, there are a few different sales going on today for these eBooks:
- Today only, you can save on New York Times Bestsellers, with prices starts at $1
- For a limited time, the first book of some popular series are $5 or less.
- Finally, there are a bunch of rotating Kindle-exclusive deals, so you can pick up even more eBooks for cheap.
The main page has over one thousand books on sale, which is crazy, but it also means you’ll find something new to read for sure.
If you don’t have a Kindle, you can still read these eBooks via the Kindle app, but you should really consider investing in one! They really make it that much easier to convince you to read, and the screen is less likely to cause eye strain.