Curl up With a Good Book or Shitpost on Reddit in Comfort With a $39 Reading Pillow With Detachable Bolster In Your Favorite Color

Cheer Collection Pillow with Detachable Bolster & Headrest | $39 | Meh

There’s nothing better than a rainy day with a cup of hot coffee and a page-turner— unless that pretty picture could also include the ideal reading pillow for you to enjoy as well. Enter today’s Meh deal.

Grab one of these Cheer Collection pillows in the color of your choice for just $39— that’s cheaper than the Amazon price! This pillow comes with a detachable bolster that can also be a headrest, so you can be sure your neck and head are fully supported as you read in comfort. Or, you could just get this pillow so you can sit more comfortably in bed as you scroll Twitter or shit post on Reddit— that’s your business.

Whatever you want to use it for, don’t miss out on this deal!

If you’ve been noticing how awesome our Meh, MorningSave, and SideDeal posts are, consider grabbing a monthly membership to cover all your shipping needs for $5. Otherwise, shipping is $8 per order.