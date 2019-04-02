Photo: Amazon

Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

We loved Anker’s PowerCore Redux 10,000mAh battery pack for its incredibly small and hand-friendly design, and now, it comes in two larger capacities as well, both of which are on sale this week.



The new 15,000mAh version is down to $34 from its regular $41, and the 20,000mAh is marked down to $42 from $50. Both feature the same basic design of the original Redux, but larger, and with a second USB charging port added. They also include Anker’s unique trickle charging mode, which can supply power to low voltage devices like Bluetooth headphones that might not normally draw enough power to keep a USB battery pack “awake.”