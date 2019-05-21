Klorane Dry Shampoos | $10 | Ulta
Dry shampoo is an extremely useful hair innovation, but I’ll be honest, the smells of some dry shampoos are just way too overpowering for me. If you’d prefer a less perfume-y dry shampoo option, load up on these discounted ones from Klorane. In formulations with soothing oat milk or oil-absorbing nettle, tint or un-tinted, and even a non-aerosol version, this cult-favorite French product does all the work of an effective dry shampoo without trapping you in a cloud of sweet-smelling spray, and right now, canisters are just $10 at Ulta. I’ll be stocking up on my favorite Klorane Dry Shampoo with Oat Milk, and I recommend you do the same.