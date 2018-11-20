Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Let’s be honest; there’s not a huge difference between most mascaras. Which is why, when one stands out above the rest, it’s important to pay attention. That’s certainly the case with Benefit’s They’re Real! Lengthening & Volumizing Mascara, which has been tagged with the coveted “cult favorite” label for quite some time. Today, you can treat your lashes to a tube of either the black or brown formula for $13, down from its usual cost of $25. And while the mascara is ultra long-lasting, this deal is not: the sale on They’re Real! ends tomorrow, really.

