Cuisinart's Sleek Five-Piece Stainless Steel Set Is 63% off and Ready to Make Your Kitchen Sparkle

Cuisinart 5-Piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set | $59 | MorningSave
Graphic: Sheilah Villari
Stainless steel is sleek and very professional-looking. Live your best Ratatouille life today and snag this five-piece contour cookware set from Cuisinart. It’s $59, which is 63% off what its original price is.

Again, how elegant do they look all shining together? Made from pure aluminum, they distribute heat evenly and don’t take long to get to each meal’s right temperature. But don’t worry, the handles stay cool and are designed for a solid grip. The glass lids fit solidly onto each piece to trap flavor in. Each is also oven, broiler, freezer, and dishwasher safe. They’re durable and easy to clean. If you select these, you’ll enjoy them for ages and prepare the perfect cuisine each use.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on MorningSave before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

